Photo 2783
Belching another hay bale...
I never get tired of hearing the brothers stop the tractor, watch it back up and the baler lift and "belch out" another hay bale.
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Views
7
365
NIKON D7100
7th August 2024 1:34pm
field
,
summer
,
hay
,
south
,
tractor
,
farming
,
baler
