Rainbow over the hayfield... by thewatersphotos
Rainbow over the hayfield...

While the brothers were cutting hay, we had a very brief and light shower, followed by this glorious rainbow!
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Lin ace
Gorgeous!
August 8th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Wow, a beauty!
August 8th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
August 8th, 2024  
