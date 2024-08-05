Previous
First hay bale... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2781

First hay bale...

For this second cutting, at least! Just wanted to document the day the brothers started baling.
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
761% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise