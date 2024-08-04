Previous
Under the Live Oak tree... by thewatersphotos
Under the Live Oak tree...

I went out to catch the clouds in the afternoon sunset, but saw the clouds through the Live Oak and decided that was the shot for today!
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Danette Thompson ace
Good choice!
August 5th, 2024  
GaryW
@danette Thanks, Danette!
August 5th, 2024  
Barb ace
Very beautiful! What a magnificent tree!
August 5th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Under trees have a special feel…..almost cave like & the light is so wonderful.
August 5th, 2024  
