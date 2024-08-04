Sign up
Previous
Photo 2779
Under the Live Oak tree...
I went out to catch the clouds in the afternoon sunset, but saw the clouds through the Live Oak and decided that was the shot for today!
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
4
2
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2779
photos
88
followers
54
following
761% complete
View this month »
2772
2773
2774
2775
2776
2777
2778
2779
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
4th August 2024 6:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
sunset
,
live
,
clouds
,
under
,
shade
,
summer
,
oak
,
south
Danette Thompson
ace
Good choice!
August 5th, 2024
GaryW
@danette
Thanks, Danette!
August 5th, 2024
Barb
ace
Very beautiful! What a magnificent tree!
August 5th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Under trees have a special feel…..almost cave like & the light is so wonderful.
August 5th, 2024
