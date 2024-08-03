Sign up
Photo 2779
Butterfly weed...
A new plant for us. It is finally blooming and makes a pretty yellow flower. I'm not sure the butterflies have found it yet!
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
0
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Tags
plant
,
yellow
,
flower
,
butterfly
,
summer
,
weed
,
south
