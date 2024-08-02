Sign up
Late bloomer...
This Zinnia is a volunteer in the garden where the Zinnias were last year. It has come up with no help and no extra watering (only rain). The plant itself is stunning with no "rust" which seems to plague our "pampered" Zinnias.
2nd August 2024
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
365
NIKON D7100
2nd August 2024 4:19pm
plant
bloom
summer
south
volunteer
zinnia
Casablanca
ace
So very pretty
August 3rd, 2024
Barb
ace
Really beautiful
August 3rd, 2024
