Late bloomer... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2778

Late bloomer...

This Zinnia is a volunteer in the garden where the Zinnias were last year. It has come up with no help and no extra watering (only rain). The plant itself is stunning with no "rust" which seems to plague our "pampered" Zinnias.
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
761% complete

Casablanca ace
So very pretty
August 3rd, 2024  
Barb ace
Really beautiful
August 3rd, 2024  
