Previous
Next
Sliders... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2786

Sliders...

I had the privilege to photograph a reception for one of our pastors who is retiring after 40+ years of ministry (22 years at our church).
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
764% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise