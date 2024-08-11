Sign up
Photo 2787
Church steeple...
This is our church steeple taken from an upstairs room.
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
1
0
2783
2784
2785
2786
2787
2788
2789
2790
Tags
sky
,
church
,
clouds
,
summer
,
south
,
steeple
Thom Mitchell
ace
You found a great spot from which to shoot this!
August 15th, 2024
