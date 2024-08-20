Previous
Farmer's Market... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2796

Farmer's Market...

I finally made it the local farmer's market in the courthouse square. It's been going on all summer, but this is the first time I got a chance to go. Picked up some tomatoes and peaches!
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
766% complete

