Peaches and tomatoes...

I had to show some of the produce available at the farmer's market. The tomatoes have been good, but not so much for the peaches. 😟
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Casablanca ace
Wow, that all looks so delicious!
August 23rd, 2024  
