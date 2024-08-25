Previous
Next
A special day of Worship... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2801

A special day of Worship...

A special day of Worship and Fellowship. We call it "Hey Day", because everyone wears name tags and the idea is you say "Hey!" to folks in our congregation that you might have seen but don't know well! We had a great crowd! (Food to follow!)
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
767% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise