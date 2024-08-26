Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2802
Food Court...
For our Hey Day fellowship we set up our Christian Life Center in a "Food Court" fashion with each Sunday School Class provides part of the meal.
This was our class providing "Cobblers". I think these are Blueberry, Strawberry, Peach and Apple.
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2803
photos
88
followers
57
following
767% complete
View this month »
2796
2797
2798
2799
2800
2801
2802
2803
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
food
,
fun
,
summer
,
court
,
south
,
cobblers
Shutterbug
ace
Hard choice. They all look good.
August 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close