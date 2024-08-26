Previous
Next
Food Court... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2802

Food Court...

For our Hey Day fellowship we set up our Christian Life Center in a "Food Court" fashion with each Sunday School Class provides part of the meal.
This was our class providing "Cobblers". I think these are Blueberry, Strawberry, Peach and Apple.
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
767% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Hard choice. They all look good.
August 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise