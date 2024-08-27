Previous
College snacks... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2803

College snacks...

Our College Group provided "Sweet Snacks"...mostly likely their favorites!
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
767% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Look tempting. I don’t remember getting snacks like that when I was in college.
August 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise