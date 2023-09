River View from the John Rankin House

Got to see a little piece of history in this view.



From 1822 to 1865, John Rankin and his family aided in the escape of hundreds of slaves from the south, as Ohio was one of the states to have already abolished slavery at that time. The steps seen here are the steps that so many took to freedom after crossing the river, guided by a candlelight. This was also what helped inspire Harriet Beecher Stowe's novel, Uncle Tom's Cabin.



This is located in Ripley, OH.