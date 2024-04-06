Sign up
8 / 365
Wind Farm
While on my Amtrak train ride to Galesburg, IL, I saw a wind farm for the first time in my life. Who knew some things we see in cartoons are real?
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
0
0
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
6th April 2024 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
train
,
travel
,
illinois
,
windmill
,
amtrak
,
il
,
windfarm
,
galesburg
