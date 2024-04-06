Previous
Next
Wind Farm by tholbrook0022
8 / 365

Wind Farm

While on my Amtrak train ride to Galesburg, IL, I saw a wind farm for the first time in my life. Who knew some things we see in cartoons are real?
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

Taylor

@tholbrook0022
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise