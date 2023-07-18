Sign up
Growing wild
I saw these growing everywhere during a walk in my lunch break. I liked the different stages of their life cycle.
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
11
photos
7
followers
7
following
3% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
18th July 2023 2:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
