Flowers in the rain by tiaj1402
104 / 365

Flowers in the rain

It was raining when I took this shot of these tiny flowers sheltering under the bush. Raindrops courtesy of Photoshop!
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
28% complete

