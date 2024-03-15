Sign up
252 / 365
252 / 365
Sea shore grasses
Final holiday shot!
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
3
0
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
273
photos
32
followers
24
following
69% complete
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
247
248
249
20
250
251
252
Views
3
3
Comments
3
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
10th March 2024 4:56am
Wylie
ace
lovely shot of the grasses in front of the ocean.
March 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely shot through the grasses.
March 17th, 2024
Bill Davidson
A nice shoreline shot.
March 17th, 2024
