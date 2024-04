Ganges

This statue sits on an island in Casterbridge Pond. The sculptor was Raeffele Monti who made a lot of the statues for The Crystal Palace, the whereabouts of most of them are lost. This little pond is one of my favourite place to go during my lunchtime walks at work.

The feathery effect at the edges of the photo are due to moveable aperture blades in front of my Lensbaby. They are optional and can be rotated to produce different effects. This is the first time I have used them.