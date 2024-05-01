Previous
Set in stone by tiaj1402
Set in stone

For the half n half May theme. This is the outside of the basement of the building I work in. It was difficult to get a straight on shot as I didn't want to appear in it!
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Tia

Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous half and half with great textures.
May 2nd, 2024  
