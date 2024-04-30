Previous
Legographers April 2024 by tiaj1402
Legographers April 2024

Single subject April. I have had a lot of fun with this and and I think they have too!
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Tia

@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here.
Photo Details

JackieR ace
I've so enjoyed their adventures - hopefully we'll do some more one day?!
April 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
What a great month and calendar. I have enjoyed this month and inspired to adopt some Legographers.
April 30th, 2024  
Babs ace
You have all had a great time this month. I hope the Legographers got some award winning photos on there travels
April 30th, 2024  
