298 / 365
Legographers April 2024
Single subject April. I have had a lot of fun with this and and I think they have too!
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
Tia
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
JackieR
I've so enjoyed their adventures - hopefully we'll do some more one day?!
April 30th, 2024
Susan Wakely
What a great month and calendar. I have enjoyed this month and inspired to adopt some Legographers.
April 30th, 2024
Babs
You have all had a great time this month. I hope the Legographers got some award winning photos on there travels
April 30th, 2024
