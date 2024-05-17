Previous
Next
You've been framed by tiaj1402
315 / 365

You've been framed

My camera really struggled to focus on the dandelion behind the wire fencing. Will try manual focus next time.
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
86% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise