297 / 365
Not needed today
As I was leaving my office(via the fire escape) to go on my lunchtime walk, I saw this umbrella just left open by the door. It caught my eye!
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
2
0
Tia
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Tags
35mm
JackieR
ace
Better catch your eye, and not your foot on a fire exit!
April 30th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Well spotted with great shapes.
April 30th, 2024
