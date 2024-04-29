Previous
Not needed today by tiaj1402
297 / 365

Not needed today

As I was leaving my office(via the fire escape) to go on my lunchtime walk, I saw this umbrella just left open by the door. It caught my eye!
29th April 2024 29th Apr 24

Tia

Tia
JackieR ace
Better catch your eye, and not your foot on a fire exit!
April 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Well spotted with great shapes.
April 30th, 2024  
