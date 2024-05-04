Previous
Next
Wishes by tiaj1402
302 / 365

Wishes

oh dandelion
if I make a wish on you
and then I set you free
onto the breeze
will my wish come true

Eddi Reader
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
83% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture and wonderful bokeh.
May 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise