A reflected view
A reflected view

I work in a team of 4 in an office that has a long rectangular window. Our desks tesselate so that 2 of us face the window and the other 2 face us! I am one of the former and greatly appreciate it!
14th August 2024

Diana
Lovely capture of your reflected view.
August 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Nice to have a view, reflected or otherwise.
August 17th, 2024  
Kathy A
How wonderful to have such a view at work
August 17th, 2024  
