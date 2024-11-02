Previous
The upside of rain by tiaj1402
The upside of rain

I've never had much luck with seeds but sowed some nasturtiums in the summer and am pleased to see they are still blooming! Even more pretty adorned with raindrops.
2nd November 2024 2nd Nov 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
