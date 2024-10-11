Previous
Guiding Light by tiaj1402
Photo 453

Guiding Light

I made the most of the predicted sunshine today and took an earlier train to work so that I could walk through Greenwich Park and across Blackheath. Such a beautiful day! Cold and bright.
11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
124% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise