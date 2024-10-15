Previous
Start the day the bokeh way by tiaj1402
Start the day the bokeh way

I had a bit of a stressful commute with both cancelled and delayed trains this morning. A few minutes outside with my camera before I sat at my desk was just what I needed!
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful tones and bokeh.
October 15th, 2024  
