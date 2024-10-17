Previous
View from a toilet! by tiaj1402
Photo 461

View from a toilet!

Most mornings, the first I do after my long commute is visit the ladies room. Having dumped my bags and scarf by the door I thought they made a pleasing still life. I do like the co-ordinated look!
Eye of the Beholder!
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
126% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise