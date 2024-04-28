Previous
Stanley by tiaj1402
Stanley

Stanley is a bit late to the party! He has very recently arrived from Dubai and still has his suitcase with him. He got himself in a bit of pickle trying to photograph the pebbles in a very small pond and had to be rescued.
28th April 2024 28th Apr 24

Tia

@tiaj1402
JackieR ace
What was he doing in Dubai?? Fab story telling
April 28th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
I am curious about Dubai as well!
April 28th, 2024  
