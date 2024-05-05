Sign up
Previous
73 / 365
Bricks and grass
For May half n half.
The walls of Amherst Fort
5th May 2024
5th May 24
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
376
photos
34
followers
25
following
20% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Whatnots
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
5th May 2024 9:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
35mm
Diana
ace
Wonderful textures and shades of green, lovely fin and capture.
May 6th, 2024
