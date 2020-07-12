Piedmont Storm

(The Missus and I rented a cabin in the Blue Ridge Mountains for a week. The interwebs connection here is awfully slow so some of my pictures may be later then usual due to glacial upload speeds.)



Our cabin is on the southeastern slope of the Blue Ridge Mountains, overlooking the Piedmont of southern Virginia and northern North Carolina. On our second night we watched a storm cross the Piedmont about 10-15 miles away. After the sun set, the lightning was frequent and frequently spectacular. I set up my camera on the tripod and set it for a long exposure. Framing was done by dead-reckoning / best guess.



I got some pretty good pictures but this shot was the best by far. It has the treeline of a nearby slope, the lights of farms and a small town in the Piedmont, a storm cloud lit by lightning, and stars in the clear sky above.