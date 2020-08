Surveying the Damage

Tropical Storm Isaias blew through the area. At first light Maggie (the hound with the pink collar) and Banjo (the terrierist with the blue collar) helped me check for any damage to the exterior of the house and to our trees. The three of us were quite relieved to find that after some fierce winds and 5 inches / 12.5 cm of rain we got away with no damage, and only a very few small branches down.