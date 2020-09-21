Previous
Framed Landscape I by timerskine
117 / 365

Framed Landscape I

My Get Pushed challenge for this week from @365anne was "to capture a landscape and use natural framing for it."

This is a shot of Beaver Lake at Pocahontas State Park. It was a beautiful, chilly morning.

I'm still on the lookout for another landscape to frame before Saturday.
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful framing, gorgeous view.
September 23rd, 2020  
