Hopewell Colony

Near Old City Point Waterfront Park in Hopewell, Virginia, there is a thicket of scrub and brushwood that the Missus and I have passed a few times. We noticed something different today. That area is home to a feral cat colony.



Somebody clearly cares for and about the colony. There are several insulated shelters set deep into the scrub, a couple of crude structures that will provide shelter from rain and floods (important because this is between the river and the bottom of a hill), and many plates filled with dry cat food. There is also a laminated note asking people to leave only cat food, not leftovers, to be sure the cats don't get sick. It is a thorough, well-planned little community, created by someone who clearly loves the kitties.



The Missus and I each saw a cat out in the open at the same time, but we were seeing two different cats, so we stopped to check them out. There were seven that we saw, but given the amount of food and shelter laid out, there are likely many more. All looked healthy and none were overly concerned with my driving my truck in close for a better look and a few pictures.



There are three cats in this picture. The two "tuxedo" cats are obvious. Can you find the other?