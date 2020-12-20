Attractive Fungus

I know that the two words in the title of this shot don't normally go together, but in this case, I think it works.



I was exploring the course of this stream not too far from our house to see if there were any interesting pictures to be had. I hadn't gone very far in the cold and rain when I decided that A) there weren't any 50 yards/meters into the woods, and B) there might be in better weather and/or in the spring.



Just as I turned around to head back to my truck, this pretty little formation of fungi* presented itself at about the level of my shoulders. So up went the tripod, and I grabbed a couple of shots.



It turns out the stream isn't all that great as a subject, but it makes a wonderful backdrop.



*Any biologists reading this? If so, what is the proper name for a group of fungi? Herd? Flock? Pride?