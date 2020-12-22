A Shout Out to My Peeps

It was a beautiful afternoon and I took a camp chair into the backyard. I positioned it where I could get shots of birds staging in our tulip tree before they dropped down onto my feeding station, AKA Tim's Diner.



As I was sitting there, gazing up into the tree, waiting for Diner patrons to appear, this Carolina Wren (Thryothorus ludovicianus) landed on the fence directly to my right. I didn't notice it until it started trilling, very loudly, as only a tiny wren can. I managed to twist around with minimal movement to grab this shot.