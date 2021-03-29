Sign up
Tuckahoe Goose
The
Dutch Gap Conservation Area's
old river channel wetlands provides a lot of shelter for waterfowl. In just a few days, the plants seen here,
green arrow arum, also known as tuckahoe
, will be fully leafed. When that happens, the
Canada goose
will be completely concealed (this also makes it a good place for wood ducks to hide from me...see my March 27, 2021 pictures
here
and
here
.)
29th March 2021
29th Mar 21
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
Tags
goose
,
tuckahoe
,
dutch gap
