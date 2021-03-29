Previous
Tuckahoe Goose by timerskine
306 / 365

Tuckahoe Goose

The Dutch Gap Conservation Area's old river channel wetlands provides a lot of shelter for waterfowl. In just a few days, the plants seen here, green arrow arum, also known as tuckahoe, will be fully leafed. When that happens, the Canada goose will be completely concealed (this also makes it a good place for wood ducks to hide from me...see my March 27, 2021 pictures here and here.)
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

Tim Erskine

