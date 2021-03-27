Pas De Duck

The Missus and I have been haunting the Dutch Gap Conservation Area for quite a while now. I cannot count the number of times I would go onto an observation deck at the edge of the old river channel wetlands and have another birder say, "There were a pair of wood ducks here a minute ago! They just swam off to the far side behind those reeds."
Finally, today, I got lucky. This pair of wood ducks - a notoriously shy species, which is why those other birders would tell me about their luck - was hanging out on a tiny little island, right in front of the observation deck! The male was grooming and then when he was finished, they both slid into the water and started towards the far side of the wetlands to go behind those reeds.
In this shot, they are gently gliding past each other, in a sort of pas de deux, which is where the title of this picture comes from.