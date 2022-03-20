Previous
Munching on Sea Grass by timerskine
Photo 640

Munching on Sea Grass

As we were leaving our weeklong retreat in Carova we passed the same young stallion that tried - unsuccessfully - to usurp another stallion from its harem on March 18. It was eating grasses that had just emerged in the springtime warmth.
20th March 2022

Tim Erskine

Tim Erskine
