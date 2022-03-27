Sign up
Photo 641
Tip Dip
At the beach at Sandbridge I managed to capture this low-flying
brown pelican
just as its right wing feathers dipped into the water.
27th March 2022
27th Mar 22
0
0
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
1101
photos
51
followers
33
following
175% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Tags
pelican
,
sandbridge
,
ndao2
