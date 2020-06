Beaver Lake Slaty Skimmer

The Missus and I went to Pocahontas State Park, whose main entrance is only 6 miles from our driveway, to take a walk. We went to my favorite spot there, Beaver Lake.



There were dragonflies and damselflies in abundance. This slaty skimmer, a type of dragonfly (Libellula incesta), was kind enough to pose patiently and close enough that I could get this highly detailed shot.