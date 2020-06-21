Previous
Water Dark by timerskine
Water Dark

This is my entry (or, my first entry) in Tag Challenge 170. The title represents my two tags: "water" and "dark."

This was taken just before sunset from the Tyler Potterfield Bridge over the Falls of the James River in downtown Richmond, Virginia.
21st June 2020 21st Jun 20

Tim Erskine

