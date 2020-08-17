Old Petersburg Collage

My Get Pushed Challenge this week was from Frogger (@tdaug80). He gave me this: "shoot a "roll of BW film" pretending that you have an old all-manual camera. Choose one ISO and leave it there. Set aperture, shutter speed, and focus manually. Decide whether you are going to shoot a roll of 12, 24, or 36 exposures. Go somewhere and shoot your roll of film. Try to resist looking at the LCD monitor to check your images. When you are done, make a collage of your favorite images."



This was a great challenge! I went to downtown Petersburg, Virginia, about 10 miles south of home. I'll put more information about the town in another comment.



I decided that this challenge would be challenging enough that my "roll of film" would be 36 exposures. I attached my only fixed lens, a 60mm macro, and turned off autofocus. The camera itself was set to ISO 200, full manual control.



The 60mm lens was a true challenge because there were many shots I couldn't get because I couldn't step far enough back on relatively narrow streets. If I try this again, I will probably use a zoom lens that I can set to 50mm and then put some gaffer tape on the zoom ring to hold it in place.



I didn't 'chimp' except to check the number of exposures I had left to take on my "roll" of 36 exposures (I never have the preview on because it's a distraction and uses more battery power than it's worth).



These shots are cropped in this collage. I put the full pictures in an album in my Flickr account: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmQ6EXT5