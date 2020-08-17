Previous
Old Petersburg Collage by timerskine
38 / 365

Old Petersburg Collage

My Get Pushed Challenge this week was from Frogger (@tdaug80). He gave me this: "shoot a "roll of BW film" pretending that you have an old all-manual camera. Choose one ISO and leave it there. Set aperture, shutter speed, and focus manually. Decide whether you are going to shoot a roll of 12, 24, or 36 exposures. Go somewhere and shoot your roll of film. Try to resist looking at the LCD monitor to check your images. When you are done, make a collage of your favorite images."

This was a great challenge! I went to downtown Petersburg, Virginia, about 10 miles south of home. I'll put more information about the town in another comment.

I decided that this challenge would be challenging enough that my "roll of film" would be 36 exposures. I attached my only fixed lens, a 60mm macro, and turned off autofocus. The camera itself was set to ISO 200, full manual control.

The 60mm lens was a true challenge because there were many shots I couldn't get because I couldn't step far enough back on relatively narrow streets. If I try this again, I will probably use a zoom lens that I can set to 50mm and then put some gaffer tape on the zoom ring to hold it in place.

I didn't 'chimp' except to check the number of exposures I had left to take on my "roll" of 36 exposures (I never have the preview on because it's a distraction and uses more battery power than it's worth).

These shots are cropped in this collage. I put the full pictures in an album in my Flickr account: https://flic.kr/s/aHsmQ6EXT5
Tim Erskine

@tdaug80 Here's my Get Pushed entry. THANK YOU! This was an excellent challenge. It really made me stop and think about what I was doing, instead of using what the website in your instructions called the "spray and pray" method, or what I call "belt ammunition."
August 18th, 2020  
Petersburg, Virginia is south of Richmond, which was the capital of the Confederacy during the US Civil War (1861-1865). Petersburg served as the supply hub for Richmond, so it became a crucial target for Ulysses Grant's Overland Campaign to bring the Confederacy to its knees. Robert E. Lee, Confederate commander, set extremely heavy defenses around both Richmond and Petersburg. Rather than attacking, which would have been suicidal, Grant laid siege to Petersburg, from June 1864 to April 1865, strangling both cities. When the siege was broken, Richmond fell to Union forces, and Lee and his troops retreated from Petersburg to Appomattox Courthouse, where he soon surrendered. This effectively ended the Civil War.

Many buildings that were standing during the siege survived and still stand today. Those that suffered damage during the 10-month long Union artillery barrage have small bronze plaques, as seen in the top center picture.

The train station in the center left is the one that Lee and his staff used when evacuating Petersburg and heading west to Appomattox Courthouse. It also appeared in the 2012 Spielberg film Lincoln, as did many other Petersburg buildings, but usually portraying Washington, DC.
August 18th, 2020  
