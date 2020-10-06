Previous
Far Bank of Swift Creek by timerskine
Far Bank of Swift Creek

It as a beautiful day so the Missus and I went to Pocahontas State Park and took a stroll along the bank of Swift Creek. This was the scenery we were enjoying.
6th October 2020

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
Photo Details

