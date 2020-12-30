Previous
Preparing for Some Shut Eye by timerskine
Preparing for Some Shut Eye

The Missus and I went for a long walk this afternoon at Dutch Gap Conservation Area. We were leaving as the sun was setting and clouds were moving in.

This Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias) was settling down for the evening on this structure in a pond, which seems to be purpose-built as a roost for water fowl like herons and cormorants.
Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
amyK ace
Nicely captured reflection
December 31st, 2020  
