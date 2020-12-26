Sign up
Holiday Peacock
The Missus and I went to
Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens
for its GardenFest of Lights holiday light show.
This peacock is even more impressive than it appears here due to its enormous size. To give you some perspective, it is about 6 feet / 2 meters tall at the head.
26th December 2020
26th Dec 20
0
0
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
341
photos
41
followers
38
following
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
209
37
90
210
211
212
213
91
Views
3
Album
Eclectica
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
26th December 2020 5:14pm
lights
,
peacock
,
gardens
