Holiday Peacock by timerskine
91 / 365

Holiday Peacock

The Missus and I went to Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens for its GardenFest of Lights holiday light show.

This peacock is even more impressive than it appears here due to its enormous size. To give you some perspective, it is about 6 feet / 2 meters tall at the head.
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project.
