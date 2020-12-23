Previous
Under the Radar by timerskine
90 / 365

Under the Radar

This Double-crested Cormorant (Phalacrocorax auritus) demonstrates the principle behind the saying 'to fly under the radar.'
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project.
Photo Details

Elizabeth ace
Well timed to get him so close to the water!
December 25th, 2020  
