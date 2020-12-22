Previous
Nuthatch Action Pose by timerskine
Nuthatch Action Pose

It was a beautiful afternoon and I took a camp chair into the backyard. I positioned it where I could get shots of birds staging in our tulip tree before they dropped down onto my feeding station, AKA Tim's Diner.

This is one of a pair of Red-breasted Nuthatches (Sitta canadensis) that have been regular Diner patrons for the past couple of months. I caught it as it was dashing straight up the tree. I wasn't able to get a good shot of it as it ran back down the trunk, head first, as nuthatches do.
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project.
