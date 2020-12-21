Sign up
Ring-Necked Reflection
I went out this afternoon in search of fresh air and a photo. I figured I'd find both at the Dutch Gap Conservation Area (
https://www.chesterfield.gov/DutchGap).
I was right.
This male Ring-necked Duck (Aythya collaris) was making both a pretty wake and reflection as it gently swam around the Old River Channel Wetlands.
21st December 2020
21st Dec 20
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project.
Tags
bird
,
duck
,
dutch gap
