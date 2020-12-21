Previous
Ring-Necked Reflection by timerskine
88 / 365

Ring-Necked Reflection

I went out this afternoon in search of fresh air and a photo. I figured I'd find both at the Dutch Gap Conservation Area ( https://www.chesterfield.gov/DutchGap). I was right.

This male Ring-necked Duck (Aythya collaris) was making both a pretty wake and reflection as it gently swam around the Old River Channel Wetlands.
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
24% complete

